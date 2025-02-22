Vanderbilt hosts No. 6 South Carolina following Blakes’ 34-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (24-3, 12-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (19-8, 6-7 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts No. 6 South Carolina after Mikayla Blakes scored 34 points in Vanderbilt’s 101-81 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Commodores have gone 12-3 at home. Vanderbilt averages 84.6 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 12-1 in SEC play. South Carolina is 22-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Vanderbilt makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (34.8%). South Carolina averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Vanderbilt gives up.

The Commodores and Gamecocks meet Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blakes is shooting 46.4% and averaging 23.4 points for the Commodores. Khamil Pierre is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Joyce Edwards is averaging 13.2 points for the Gamecocks. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.