Vanderbilt hosts No. 1 Auburn following Kelly’s 22-point game

Auburn Tigers (21-2, 9-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (17-6, 5-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn takes on Vanderbilt after Miles Kelly scored 22 points in Auburn’s 90-81 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Commodores have gone 12-1 in home games. Vanderbilt is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 9-1 in conference play. Auburn ranks fifth in the SEC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 7.0.

Vanderbilt averages 81.1 points, 13.4 more per game than the 67.7 Auburn gives up. Auburn has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The Commodores and Tigers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nickel averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Jason Edwards is averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

Broome is averaging 18.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Tigers. Kelly is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.