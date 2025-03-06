Vanderbilt Commodores take on the Tennessee Volunteers in SEC Tournament

Tennessee Volunteers (22-8, 9-8 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (21-9, 8-8 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays in the SEC Tournament against No. 18 Tennessee.

The Commodores’ record in SEC games is 8-8, and their record is 13-1 against non-conference opponents. Vanderbilt ranks fifth in the SEC with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Khamil Pierre averaging 3.4.

The Volunteers’ record in SEC action is 9-8. Tennessee is 1-4 in one-possession games.

Vanderbilt scores 84.3 points, 14.3 more per game than the 70.0 Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Vanderbilt gives up.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Blakes is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Commodores. Pierre is averaging 18.0 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Talaysia Cooper is averaging 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and three steals for the Volunteers. Jewel Spear is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 13.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.