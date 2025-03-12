Vanderbilt Commodores and Texas Longhorns square off in SEC Tournament

Texas Longhorns (17-14, 6-12 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (20-11, 8-10 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays in the SEC Tournament against Texas.

The Commodores are 8-10 against SEC opponents and 12-1 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is sixth in the SEC scoring 79.9 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Longhorns’ record in SEC games is 6-12. Texas has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Vanderbilt averages 79.9 points, 8.5 more per game than the 71.4 Texas gives up. Texas has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Vanderbilt won 86-78 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Jaylen Carey led Vanderbilt with 18 points, and Tre Johnson led Texas with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nickel averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Jason Edwards is averaging 17 points over the past 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 20.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Longhorns. Tramon Mark is averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Longhorns: 3-7, averaging 77.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.