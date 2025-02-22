Vanderbilt and No. 24 Ole Miss square off in conference showdown

Ole Miss Rebels (19-7, 8-5 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (17-9, 5-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Devin and Vanderbilt host Sean Pedulla and No. 24 Ole Miss in SEC action Saturday.

The Commodores are 12-2 on their home court. Vanderbilt is ninth in the SEC with 14.1 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 4.6.

The Rebels are 8-5 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

Vanderbilt scores 79.7 points, 10.8 more per game than the 68.9 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 77.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the 72.9 Vanderbilt allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nickel is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 9.7 points. Jason Edwards is shooting 45.1% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

Pedulla averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Jaemyn Brakefield is shooting 48.9% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.