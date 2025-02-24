Vander Baan, Lafayette Leopards take on the Army Black Knights

Army Black Knights (16-12, 10-6 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (11-18, 6-10 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes Lafayette and Army will play on Tuesday.

The Leopards are 8-6 on their home court. Lafayette is 7-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Black Knights are 10-6 against Patriot League opponents. Army has a 4-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Lafayette’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Army gives up. Army averages 5.2 more points per game (74.3) than Lafayette allows (69.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Chaikin is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Leopards. Caleb Williams is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Curry is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists. Josh Scovens is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

