Valparaiso visits Indiana State following Wagner’s 22-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (10-13, 3-9 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (11-12, 5-7 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts Valparaiso after Camp Wagner scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 88-83 victory over the UIC Flames.

The Sycamores are 5-5 in home games. Indiana State averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Beacons are 3-9 against conference opponents. Valparaiso ranks ninth in the MVC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Cooper Schwieger averaging 5.1.

Indiana State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 76.9 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 79.6 Indiana State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samage Teel is averaging 16.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Sycamores. Jaden Daughtry is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Schwieger is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Beacons. All Wright is averaging 14.7 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

