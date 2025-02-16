Valparaiso visits Evansville after Schwieger’s 27-point showing

Valparaiso Beacons (11-15, 4-11 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (9-17, 6-9 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purple Aces -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso faces Evansville after Cooper Schwieger scored 27 points in Valparaiso’s 101-86 victory against the Belmont Bruins.

The Purple Aces have gone 6-8 in home games. Evansville is 7-13 against opponents over .500.

The Beacons are 4-11 in conference games. Valparaiso has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Evansville is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Evansville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Haffner is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 12.7 points. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 19.1 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

Schwieger is averaging 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Beacons. All Wright is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Beacons: 1-9, averaging 69.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.