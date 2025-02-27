Valparaiso visits Bradley following Barnes’ 30-point showing

Valparaiso Beacons (10-16, 7-9 MVC) at Bradley Braves (11-16, 5-11 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Valparaiso after Soleil Barnes scored 30 points in Bradley’s 70-65 win over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Braves are 7-5 in home games. Bradley ranks eighth in the MVC with 12.8 assists per game led by Barnes averaging 2.4.

The Beacons are 7-9 in conference matchups. Valparaiso is 2-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Bradley is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 63.0 points per game, 3.3 more than the 59.7 Bradley allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is averaging 15.4 points for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Leah Earnest is averaging 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Beacons. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Beacons: 6-4, averaging 61.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.