Valparaiso takes on UIC after Earnest’s 27-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (5-12, 2-5 MVC) at UIC Flames (5-11, 2-5 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits UIC after Leah Earnest scored 27 points in Valparaiso’s 59-52 victory over the Bradley Braves.

The Flames have gone 4-4 at home. UIC is seventh in the MVC scoring 67.6 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Beacons are 2-5 in conference games. Valparaiso allows 70.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.3 points per game.

UIC is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.1% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than UIC allows.

The Flames and Beacons match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaida McCloud is averaging 8.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Flames. Makiyah Williams is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Earnest is averaging 17.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Beacons. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 12.4 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Beacons: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 25.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.