Valparaiso hosts Osei-Bonsu and Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (9-18, 2-14 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (11-16, 4-12 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Valparaiso after Michael Osei-Bonsu scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 63-58 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Beacons have gone 9-6 in home games. Valparaiso is sixth in the MVC scoring 76.1 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Bears are 2-14 against MVC opponents. Missouri State is 7-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Valparaiso is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Missouri State allows to opponents. Missouri State has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper Schwieger is scoring 14.8 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Beacons. All Wright is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dez White is shooting 39.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bears. Osei-Bonsu is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 1-9, averaging 71.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.