Valparaiso hosts Belmont following Jones’ 29-point outing

Belmont Bruins (14-7, 9-1 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (7-13, 4-6 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Valparaiso after Tuti Jones scored 29 points in Belmont’s 96-89 win against the Murray State Racers.

The Beacons have gone 4-3 at home. Valparaiso is sixth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.0 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Bruins are 9-1 in MVC play. Belmont is sixth in the MVC scoring 70.7 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

Valparaiso makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Belmont averages 70.7 points per game, 2.7 more than the 68.0 Valparaiso allows to opponents.

The Beacons and Bruins square off Friday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Jackson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Leah Earnest is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

Jones averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jailyn Banks is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

