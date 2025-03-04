UTSA visits Joyner and East Carolina

UTSA Roadrunners (25-3, 16-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (16-13, 8-9 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on UTSA after Amiya Joyner scored 23 points in East Carolina’s 66-57 victory against the South Florida Bulls.

The Pirates are 10-4 in home games. East Carolina is second in the AAC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Joyner averaging 3.3.

The Roadrunners are 16-1 in AAC play.

East Carolina’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UTSA gives up. UTSA has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The Pirates and Roadrunners face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyner is averaging 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Pirates. Khia Miller is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Jenkins is scoring 18.4 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Roadrunners. Idara Udo is averaging 10.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 64.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.