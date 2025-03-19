UTSA visits Gonzaga after Jenkins’ 22-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (26-4, 17-2 AAC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-10, 17-4 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces Gonzaga after Jordyn Jenkins scored 22 points in UTSA’s 62-58 loss to the Rice Owls.

Gonzaga is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

UTSA is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Gonzaga makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). UTSA averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Gonzaga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yvonne Ejim is shooting 52.3% and averaging 20.6 points for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jenkins is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Roadrunners. Idara Udo is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 64.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.