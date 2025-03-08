UTSA visits Charlotte after Graves’ 20-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (11-18, 5-12 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (10-20, 3-14 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces UTSA after Nik Graves scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 75-64 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The 49ers have gone 8-7 at home. Charlotte ranks ninth in the AAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Giancarlo Rosado averaging 3.3.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-12 against AAC opponents. UTSA is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Charlotte scores 70.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 77.0 UTSA allows. UTSA averages 76.9 points per game, 1.8 more than the 75.1 Charlotte gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graves is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the 49ers. Rosado is averaging 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Damari Monsanto is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10.6 points. Marcus Millender is averaging 18.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.