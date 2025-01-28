UTSA takes road win streak into matchup with South Florida

UTSA Roadrunners (17-2, 8-0 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (13-8, 6-2 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hits the road against South Florida looking to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Bulls have gone 10-2 at home. South Florida ranks fourth in the AAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Mama Dembele averaging 4.8.

The Roadrunners are 8-0 against AAC opponents. UTSA averages 67.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

South Florida averages 64.6 points, 8.9 more per game than the 55.7 UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than South Florida gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dembele is averaging 6.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulls. Sammie Puisis is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Roadrunners. Jordyn Jenkins is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 10-0, averaging 68.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

