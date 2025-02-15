UTSA takes on Tulsa on 3-game losing streak

UTSA Roadrunners (10-14, 4-8 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-15, 4-8 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a win over Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane are 7-7 on their home court. Tulsa has a 7-14 record against teams over .500.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-8 against AAC opponents. UTSA is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

Tulsa scores 72.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 77.0 UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 76.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the 74.0 Tulsa gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is averaging 13.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

Amir Spears is averaging 19.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Roadrunners. Marcus Millender is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 24.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.