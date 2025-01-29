UTSA takes on South Florida, looks for 6th straight road win

UTSA Roadrunners (17-2, 8-0 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (13-8, 6-2 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hits the road against South Florida looking to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Bulls have gone 10-2 in home games. South Florida ranks second in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.8 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Roadrunners are 8-0 against AAC opponents.

South Florida’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UTSA allows. UTSA has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of South Florida have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mama Dembele is averaging 6.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bulls. Sammie Puisis is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Roadrunners. Jordyn Jenkins is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 10-0, averaging 68.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.