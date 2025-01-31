UTSA puts home win streak on the line against Temple

Temple Owls (12-8, 6-3 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (17-3, 8-1 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Temple looking to prolong its 10-game home winning streak.

The Roadrunners are 8-0 in home games. UTSA averages 67.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Owls have gone 6-3 against AAC opponents. Temple ranks eighth in the AAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaleesa Molina averaging 2.6.

UTSA is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Temple allows to opponents. Temple has shot at a 38.8% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 38.1% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Jenkins is scoring 18.9 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Roadrunners. Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

Tarriyonna Gary is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 12.2 points. Tiarra East is shooting 30.2% and averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 66.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.