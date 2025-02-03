UTSA plays North Texas, looks for 12th straight home win

North Texas Eagles (16-6, 8-2 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (18-3, 9-1 AAC)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts North Texas aiming to prolong its 11-game home winning streak.

The Roadrunners have gone 9-0 in home games. UTSA is the best team in the AAC with 16.8 fast break points.

The Eagles are 8-2 against AAC opponents. North Texas is third in the AAC scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 42.7%.

UTSA’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game North Texas gives up. North Texas averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UTSA allows.

The Roadrunners and Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Jenkins is shooting 48.4% and averaging 18.8 points for the Roadrunners. Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaaucklyn Moore is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.7 points. Tommisha Lampkin is averaging 16 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 66.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

