UTSA hosts Joyner and East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (13-11, 5-7 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (20-3, 11-1 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on UTSA after Amiya Joyner scored 21 points in East Carolina’s 73-64 win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Roadrunners have gone 10-0 in home games. UTSA is sixth in the AAC scoring 66.8 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Pirates are 5-7 against conference opponents. East Carolina scores 62.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

UTSA’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game East Carolina gives up. East Carolina averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UTSA gives up.

The Roadrunners and Pirates meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Jenkins is shooting 47.2% and averaging 18.8 points for the Roadrunners. Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayla Hearp is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 10.2 points and 1.6 steals. Joyner is shooting 45.4% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 65.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

