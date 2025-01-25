UTEP visits Hooks and Kennesaw State

UTEP Miners (9-8, 2-4 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (7-10, 2-4 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts UTEP after Carly Hooks scored 21 points in Kennesaw State’s 68-66 victory against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Owls have gone 4-4 at home. Kennesaw State is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

The Miners are 2-4 against CUSA opponents. UTEP is seventh in the CUSA with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Ndack Mbengue averaging 7.4.

Kennesaw State is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 38.5% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP averages 63.9 points per game, 1.0 more than the 62.9 Kennesaw State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prencis Harden is averaging 16.6 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Owls. Kailyn Fields is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mbengue is averaging 8.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Miners. Ivane Tensaie is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 61.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.