UTEP visits Florida International after Natabou’s 26-point game

UTEP Miners (9-12, 2-8 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (9-13, 5-6 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on UTEP after Isnelle Natabou scored 26 points in Florida International’s 69-59 loss to the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

The Panthers are 8-5 in home games.

The Miners are 2-8 in conference matchups. UTEP is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Florida International averages 65.5 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 65.7 UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Florida International allows.

The Panthers and Miners match up Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parris Atkins is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers. Natabou is averaging 17.5 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 73.5% over the past 10 games.

Ivane Tensaie is averaging 13.8 points for the Miners. Ndack Mbengue is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.