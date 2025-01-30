UTEP plays Western Kentucky in conference showdown

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-5, 5-2 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-9, 2-5 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josie Gilvin and Western Kentucky take on Ndack Mbengue and UTEP in CUSA play.

The Miners have gone 6-3 in home games. UTEP is ninth in the CUSA with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Luisa Vydrova averaging 2.3.

The Hilltoppers are 5-2 in conference play. Western Kentucky ranks ninth in the CUSA with 19.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Zsofia Telegdy averaging 3.7.

UTEP is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.5% Western Kentucky allows to opponents. Western Kentucky has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

The Miners and Hilltoppers face off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Miners. Portia Adams is averaging 11.1 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gilvin is averaging 10.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Hilltoppers. Mackenzie Chatfield is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 61.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 24.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.