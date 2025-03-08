UTEP plays Louisiana Tech on 3-game road slide

UTEP Miners (17-13, 7-10 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-11, 8-9 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP will look to stop its three-game road slide when the Miners take on Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-4 in home games. Louisiana Tech is second in the CUSA with 15.4 assists per game led by Sean Newman Jr. averaging 8.0.

The Miners have gone 7-10 against CUSA opponents. UTEP ranks fourth in the CUSA scoring 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Kalu averaging 6.1.

Louisiana Tech makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than UTEP has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). UTEP has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newman is averaging 9.9 points and eight assists for the Bulldogs. Daniel Batcho is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kalu is averaging eight points and 5.6 rebounds for the Miners. Ahamad Bynum is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

