UTEP hosts Middle Tennessee after Boldyreva’s 27-point game

Middle Tennessee Raiders (15-6, 7-1 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-10, 2-6 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits UTEP after Anastasiia Boldyreva scored 27 points in Middle Tennessee’s 66-59 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Miners have gone 6-4 at home. UTEP is third in the CUSA with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ndack Mbengue averaging 5.8.

The Raiders are 7-1 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is ninth in college basketball allowing 54.0 points while holding opponents to 33.2% shooting.

UTEP makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (33.2%). Middle Tennessee averages 65.7 points per game, 1.0 more than the 64.7 UTEP allows.

The Miners and Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is averaging 13.2 points for the Miners. Portia Adams is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ta’Mia Scott is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Raiders. Jalynn Gregory is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 64.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.