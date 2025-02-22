UTEP hosts Jacksonville State on 4-game home skid

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-15, 4-10 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-15, 2-11 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP aims to stop its four-game home skid with a win over Jacksonville State.

The Miners have gone 6-7 at home. UTEP gives up 66.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 4-10 in CUSA play. Jacksonville State ranks sixth in the CUSA with 12.4 assists per game led by Samiya Steele averaging 2.6.

UTEP scores 62.2 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 59.7 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State’s 36.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than UTEP has allowed to its opponents (40.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Miners. Irene Asensio is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Valentina Saric is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 6.6 points. Maria Sanchez Ponce is shooting 46.2% and averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 1-9, averaging 61.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 55.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.