UTEP hosts Bayless and Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (15-12, 6-8 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (17-10, 7-7 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits UTEP after Braxton Bayless scored 27 points in Western Kentucky’s 64-63 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Miners have gone 11-3 at home. UTEP averages 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Hilltoppers are 6-8 in CUSA play. Western Kentucky averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

UTEP makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Western Kentucky averages 7.5 more points per game (76.7) than UTEP gives up (69.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Otis Frazier III is averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Miners. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Don McHenry is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Khristian Lander is averaging 12.7 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.