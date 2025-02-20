UTEP faces Kennesaw State, looks to break 7-game skid

Kennesaw State Owls (9-15, 4-9 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-14, 2-10 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP comes into the matchup with Kennesaw State as losers of seven games in a row.

The Miners have gone 6-6 in home games. UTEP is 4-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Owls are 4-9 in conference games. Kennesaw State ranks fourth in the CUSA with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Prencis Harden averaging 10.7.

UTEP is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Kennesaw State allows to opponents. Kennesaw State’s 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than UTEP has allowed to its opponents (40.9%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivane Tensaie is scoring 13.3 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Miners. Ndack Mbengue is averaging 9.9 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games.

Carly Hooks averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc. Harden is averaging 13.7 points and 10.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 1-9, averaging 60.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.