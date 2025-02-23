Utah visits UCF following Hall’s 34-point game

Utah Utes (15-11, 7-8 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-13, 4-11 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -2.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Utah after Keyshawn Hall scored 34 points in UCF’s 104-95 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Knights have gone 10-5 in home games. UCF has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Utes are 7-8 in conference matchups. Utah is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

UCF is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.0% Utah allows to opponents. Utah has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 45.6% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 19.1 points and seven rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gabe Madsen is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Utes. Ezra Ausar is averaging 13.2 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 78.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.