Utah visits UCF after Hall’s 34-point game

Utah Utes (15-11, 7-8 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-13, 4-11 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF takes on Utah after Keyshawn Hall scored 34 points in UCF’s 104-95 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Knights are 10-5 on their home court. UCF has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Utes are 7-8 in conference play. Utah is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCF’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Utah gives up. Utah averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than UCF allows.

The Knights and Utes face off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 19.1 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 15.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games.

Gabe Madsen is averaging 15.5 points for the Utes. Ezra Ausar is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 78.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.