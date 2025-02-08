Utah visits Small and West Virginia

Utah Utes (13-9, 5-6 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8, 6-6 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays Utah after Javon Small scored 20 points in West Virginia’s 65-60 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-3 at home. West Virginia has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Utes have gone 5-6 against Big 12 opponents. Utah has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

West Virginia makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Utah has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is scoring 19.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Mountaineers. Jonathan Powell is averaging eight points over the last 10 games.

Gabe Madsen is averaging 15 points for the Utes. Ezra Ausar is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 61.0 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

