Utah visits No. 22 Arizona after Love’s 27-point game

Utah Utes (15-12, 7-9 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (18-9, 12-5 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Arizona hosts Utah after Caleb Love scored 27 points in Arizona’s 96-95 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Wildcats are 11-3 on their home court. Arizona leads the Big 12 averaging 81.6 points and is shooting 47.3%.

The Utes have gone 7-9 against Big 12 opponents. Utah scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Arizona scores 81.6 points, 10.8 more per game than the 70.8 Utah allows. Utah averages 75.1 points per game, 4.7 more than the 70.4 Arizona gives up to opponents.

The Wildcats and Utes meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Love is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Gabe Madsen is averaging 15.8 points for the Utes. Ezra Ausar is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.