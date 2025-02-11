Utah visits James and Cincinnati

Utah Utes (13-10, 5-7 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (14-9, 4-8 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Utah after Jizzle James scored 24 points in Cincinnati’s 84-66 victory over the BYU Cougars.

The Bearcats are 9-4 on their home court. Cincinnati ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 4.7.

The Utes are 5-7 against Big 12 opponents. Utah is 6-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Cincinnati’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Utah allows. Utah averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Cincinnati allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. James is averaging 11.1 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Gabe Madsen is averaging 14.7 points for the Utes. Ezra Ausar is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

