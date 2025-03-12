Utah Valley Wolverines play in WAC Tournament against the Utah Tech Trailblazers

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-25, 3-14 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (23-7, 15-1 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -12.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays in the WAC Tournament against Utah Tech.

The Wolverines have gone 15-1 against WAC teams, with an 8-6 record in non-conference play. Utah Valley averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Trevan Leonhardt with 5.2.

The Trailblazers’ record in WAC games is 3-14. Utah Tech has a 0-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Valley’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech averages 70.2 points per game, 2.1 more than the 68.1 Utah Valley gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Utah Valley won 79-77 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Tanner Toolson led Utah Valley with 24 points, and Noa Gonsalves led Utah Tech with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Welling is averaging 12.7 points, six rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Wolverines. Toolson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gonsalves is averaging 14 points for the Trailblazers. Beon Riley is averaging 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 71.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.