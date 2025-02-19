Utah Valley Wolverines face the Utah Tech Trailblazers, look for 4th straight victory

Utah Valley Wolverines (18-7, 10-1 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-19, 2-8 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Utah Tech.

The Trailblazers are 5-4 on their home court. Utah Tech is 4-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolverines are 10-1 in conference matchups. Utah Valley scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Utah Tech’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 76.2 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 76.3 Utah Tech allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Gonsalves is averaging 14.1 points for the Trailblazers. Beon Riley is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Dominick Nelson is averaging 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 77.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.