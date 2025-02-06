Utah Valley visits UT Arlington for conference matchup

Utah Valley Wolverines (13-7, 5-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (12-7, 7-1 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces Utah Valley in a matchup of WAC teams.

The Mavericks have gone 8-0 in home games. UT Arlington averages 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Wolverines have gone 5-3 against WAC opponents.

UT Arlington’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 65.6 points per game, 0.3 more than the 65.3 UT Arlington gives up to opponents.

The Mavericks and Wolverines square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Brittingham is averaging 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mavericks. Taliyah Clark is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tahlia White is shooting 40.4% and averaging 10.8 points for the Wolverines. Ally Criddle is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 64.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 13.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.