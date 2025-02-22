Utah Valley visits Seattle U following Barcello’s 22-point showing

Utah Valley Wolverines (14-10, 6-6 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-21, 0-11 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Seattle U after Amanda Barcello scored 22 points in Utah Valley’s 74-51 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Redhawks are 1-8 in home games. Seattle U is ninth in the WAC in rebounding with 28.5 rebounds. Christeina Bryan leads the Redhawks with 5.5 boards.

The Wolverines have gone 6-6 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley ranks fourth in the WAC with 14.7 assists per game led by Ally Criddle averaging 3.8.

Seattle U scores 57.9 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 61.4 Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 66.4 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 74.3 Seattle U allows to opponents.

The Redhawks and Wolverines meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks. Julianna Walker is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Criddle is averaging 5.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wolverines. Tahlia White is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 58.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 14.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.