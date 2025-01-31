Utah Valley visits Grant-Foster and Grand Canyon

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-6, 7-0 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-5, 6-1 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Utah Valley after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 24 points in Grand Canyon’s 83-74 win against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Antelopes have gone 12-1 in home games. Grand Canyon is the leader in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Wolverines are 7-0 in conference matchups. Utah Valley is the top team in the WAC with 39.6 points per game in the paint led by Dominick Nelson averaging 9.5.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaKobe Coles is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.1 points for the Antelopes. Grant-Foster is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Trevan Leonhardt is averaging 6.6 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wolverines. Nelson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 10-0, averaging 78.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

