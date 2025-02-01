Utah Valley visits Grand Canyon after Welling’s 24-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (15-6, 7-0 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-5, 6-1 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -9.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays Grand Canyon after Carter Welling scored 24 points in Utah Valley’s 70-66 win over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Antelopes have gone 12-1 in home games. Grand Canyon ranks second in the WAC in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Duke Brennan leads the Antelopes with 9.1 boards.

The Wolverines are 7-0 in WAC play. Utah Valley leads the WAC with 39.6 points per game in the paint led by Dominick Nelson averaging 9.5.

Grand Canyon averages 79.7 points, 10.5 more per game than the 69.2 Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 11.4 points for the Antelopes. JaKobe Coles is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games.

Nelson is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.4 points for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 10-0, averaging 78.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.