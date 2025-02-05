Utah Valley travels to UT Arlington for conference showdown

Utah Valley Wolverines (13-7, 5-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (12-7, 7-1 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Danja Stafford and Utah Valley take on Avery Brittingham and UT Arlington in WAC play.

The Mavericks have gone 8-0 in home games. UT Arlington has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Wolverines are 5-3 in WAC play. Utah Valley scores 65.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

UT Arlington scores 72.4 points, 12.5 more per game than the 59.9 Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that UT Arlington allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taliyah Clark is shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 9.3 points. Koi Love is shooting 56.7% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Stafford is averaging 7.7 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tahlia White is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 64.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 13.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.