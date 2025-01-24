Utah Valley takes on Seattle U, looks for 4th straight victory

Seattle U Redhawks (3-15, 0-5 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (12-6, 4-2 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley heads into a matchup against Seattle U as winners of three consecutive games.

The Wolverines are 7-1 on their home court. Utah Valley ranks fifth in the WAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Danja Stafford averaging 4.8.

The Redhawks are 0-5 against WAC opponents. Seattle U has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

Utah Valley is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Utah Valley allows.

The Wolverines and Redhawks match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlia White is shooting 40.6% and averaging 9.9 points for the Wolverines. Amanda Barcello is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tamia Stricklin averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Candy Edokpaigbe is shooting 53.9% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 58.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.