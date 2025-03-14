Utah Valley takes on Seattle U in WAC Tournament

Seattle U Redhawks (14-17, 9-8 WAC) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (24-7, 16-1 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -2.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays Seattle U in the WAC Tournament.

The Wolverines’ record in WAC games is 16-1, and their record is 8-6 in non-conference play. Utah Valley is the top team in the WAC with 38.5 points in the paint led by Dominick Nelson averaging 7.6.

The Redhawks’ record in WAC action is 9-8. Seattle U is the top team in the WAC giving up just 66.4 points per game while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Utah Valley averages 76.3 points, 9.9 more per game than the 66.4 Seattle U allows. Seattle U averages 70.9 points per game, 3.2 more than the 67.7 Utah Valley allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wolverines won 61-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Osiris Grady led the Wolverines with 17 points, and Paris Dawson led the Redhawks with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Toolson is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 12.6 points. Nelson is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Maleek Arington is averaging 7.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Redhawks. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.