Utah Valley puts home win streak on the line against Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (3-15, 0-5 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (12-6, 4-2 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts Seattle U looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Wolverines are 7-1 in home games. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Danja Stafford averaging 4.7.

The Redhawks have gone 0-5 against WAC opponents. Seattle U is ninth in the WAC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Benharouga averaging 4.1.

Utah Valley scores 63.8 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 70.9 Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 58.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 59.3 Utah Valley allows.

The Wolverines and Redhawks meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Criddle is averaging 6.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Wolverines. Tahlia White is averaging 11.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

Candy Edokpaigbe is scoring 10.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 35.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 58.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

