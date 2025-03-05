Utah Valley plays Abilene Christian on 6-game win streak

Utah Valley Wolverines (21-7, 13-1 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-14, 7-7 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley aims to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Wolverines take on Abilene Christian.

The Wildcats are 9-4 on their home court. Abilene Christian is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

The Wolverines are 13-1 in WAC play. Utah Valley averages 16.5 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Trevan Leonhardt with 5.4.

Abilene Christian’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Abilene Christian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quion Williams is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Bradyn Hubbard is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dominick Nelson is averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

