Utah Valley hosts Tarleton State after Long’s 26-point game

Tarleton State Texans (19-11, 10-5 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (16-11, 8-7 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits Utah Valley after Jakoriah Long scored 26 points in Tarleton State’s 75-44 victory against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Wolverines have gone 9-4 at home. Utah Valley ranks second in the WAC in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Danja Stafford leads the Wolverines with 9.2 boards.

The Texans have gone 10-5 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is the WAC leader with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Faith Acker averaging 6.0.

Utah Valley is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 38.4% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Utah Valley allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amanda Barcello is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 8.4 points and 1.6 steals. Tahlia White is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

Arieona Rosborough is scoring 12.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Texans. Long is averaging 17 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 14.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Texans: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

