Utah Valley hosts Southern Utah after Ford’s 29-point outing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (12-16, 4-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (20-7, 12-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits Utah Valley after Dominique Ford scored 29 points in Southern Utah’s 82-75 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Wolverines are 11-0 in home games. Utah Valley leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 35.3 boards. Carter Welling paces the Wolverines with 6.0 rebounds.

The Thunderbirds have gone 4-10 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah Valley’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 71.4 points per game, 2.6 more than the 68.8 Utah Valley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Nelson is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.9 points for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brock Felder is averaging 5.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and two blocks for the Thunderbirds. Jamir Simpson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.