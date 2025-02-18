Utah Valley hosts Isaacson and Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-18, 1-9 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (13-10, 5-6 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits Utah Valley after Emily Isaacson scored 27 points in Utah Tech’s 81-75 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Wolverines are 8-3 in home games. Utah Valley ranks eighth in the WAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Danja Stafford averaging 5.0.

The Trailblazers are 1-9 in WAC play. Utah Tech is 5-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

Utah Valley is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Utah Valley gives up.

The Wolverines and Trailblazers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Criddle is averaging 6.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wolverines. Tahlia White is averaging 16.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the past 10 games.

Isaacson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Trailblazers. Ellie Taylor is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 13.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 62.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.