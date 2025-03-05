Utah Valley hosts Earle and Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (19-10, 8-6 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (16-10, 8-6 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits Utah Valley after Bella Earle scored 22 points in Abilene Christian’s 81-74 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Wolverines have gone 9-3 in home games. Utah Valley is sixth in the WAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Ally Criddle averaging 3.6.

The Wildcats are 8-6 in WAC play. Abilene Christian has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Valley is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian scores 11.3 more points per game (71.8) than Utah Valley gives up to opponents (60.5).

The Wolverines and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Criddle is averaging 5.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wolverines. Tahlia White is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Earle is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Wildcats. Erin Woodson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 14.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.