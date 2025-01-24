Utah Valley faces Seattle U after Nelson’s 25-point performance

Utah Valley Wolverines (14-6, 6-0 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (8-11, 3-2 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits Seattle U after Dominick Nelson scored 25 points in Utah Valley’s 74-69 victory against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Redhawks are 6-3 in home games. Seattle U is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines are 6-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Seattle U’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

The Redhawks and Wolverines square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is scoring 15.1 points per game with 11.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 10.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 31.8% over the past 10 games.

Nelson is averaging 15.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.